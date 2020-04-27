Woman martyred in unprovoked Indian Army firing along LOC

A woman was martyred and a girl was injured in unprovoked Indian firing in Jandrot and Khuiratta sectors along the Line of Control (LOC) on Monday morning

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :A woman was martyred and a girl was injured in unprovoked Indian firing in Jandrot and Khuiratta sectors along the Line of Control (LOC) on Monday morning.

Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar, in a tweet, said: "Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked CFVs in Jandrot & Khuiratta Sectors along #LOC deliberately targeting civilian population this morning.

A woman embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while an 8 years old girl sustained injuries. Injured child evacuated & being provided medical care."