Woman Member Of Vehicle Lifter Gang Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Woman member of vehicle lifter gang arrested

The Civil Lines police have arrested an alleged female member of a vehicle lifter gang and recovered a stolen motorcycle from her

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Civil Lines police have arrested an alleged female member of a vehicle lifter gang and recovered a stolen motorcycle from her.

A police spokesman said on Monday that a police team signalled a suspected couple riding a motorcycle to stop near Allied Mor, but they tried to escape from the scene.

When police intercepted them, the male biker managed to flee whereas the police captured the woman, who later on confessed that she was working with a vehicle lifter gang.

During checking, the police also found that the motorcycle on which the accused were riding was also stolen from the area of Sadar police station.

The police sent the accused, Aalam Khatoon, wife of Sohna of Mohallah Elahi Abad, behind the bars. Search was under way for her three accomplices including escapee Irfan Aslam of Chak No 215-RB Naithary, Abdul Aziz and Liaqat Ali of Chak No 219-RB Kokianwala, spokesman added.

