Woman, minor daughter killed in roof collapse in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A woman and her baby girl was killed and other three children were injured in a roof collapse incident at Bagriyan Pind, Township area, here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, the family members were sitting in a room of an old house, which suddenly caved in. As a result, all members were buried under the debris.

On getting information, the rescue teams reached the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers pulled the seriously injured woman Maryam, wife of Bashir (32), and her over two years old daughter Ayesha, and shifted them to a hospital. However, both succumbed to their injuries.

Other three children -- Saba (1 year), Ayan (5) and Aqsa (7) were also injured and provided the first aid by rescuers on-the-spot.