Woman, minor daughter saved from killing over land dispute

Coordinator KP and officer of the Pakistan International Human Rights Organization,(PIHRO) led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Disaster and Human Rights Chitral Abdul Wali Khan, rescued a disabled woman and her four-year-old daughter from her husband's atrocities here on Saturday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Coordinator KP and officer of the Pakistan International Human Rights Organization,(PIHRO) led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Disaster and Human Rights Chitral Abdul Wali Khan, rescued a disabled woman and her four-year-old daughter from her husband's atrocities here on Saturday.

According to detail, the land was transferred by her parents in the name of a disabled girl, belonging. to the Gujar tribe, who later got married and her land was taken over by her husband.

The husband tortured the disabled woman who was mentally unstable as well. He later divorced her and took her four-year-old daughter from her. The husband did not give anything to his wife after divorce.

Alam Khan, District Officer PIHRO Lower Dir said that his organization received a complaint from Dir Khal village that a four-year-old girl was being tortured by her father and stepmother who were trying to kill her. "We took immediate action and registered a case against him and approached the local court on which the apex court ordered to hand over the girl to her mother. The mother and daughter were brought to their ancestral home at Chitral. Social Welfare Officer Nusrat Jabeen and Darulaman Project Manager Asia Ajmal, PIHRO Provincial Coordinator Meraj Muhammad and District Officer Alam visited the homes of the two affected women under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Disaster and Human Rights Abdul Wali Khan.

On this occasion, he assured that when Darul Aman is completed, this woman and her innocent daughter will be shifted there. Her ex-husband had built a house on her ex-father in law land but the house is now in her brother's possession, where she lives with her brother, wife and children, including her daughter.

The victim told the media that her husband had abused and tortured her and had beaten time and again to hand over the land. He also threatened to kill my daughter if she did not accept his demand of handing over the land.

PIHRO District Officer Dir Lower Alam Khan Yousafzai told the media that they received another complaint that a woman from Kuju area of Chitral was married to 80-year-old Baba Wilayat Shah in Swabi. The girl was sold to Baba for Rs 272,000. When they investigated, it was a complete violation of law, sharia and local customs.

The girl was married to him without seeing her husband, he informed. "We took back the money and gave it to the girl and her husband. He said that in this case, the case could have been registered under the provisions of fraud and human trafficking, but the matter was settle down.

Since the girl did not want to live with this old man because she had not seen him, we separated the two by mutual understanding and the money was divided equally between the two. He warned the girl's relatives not to marry her in the future without her consent. He urged the people of Chitral not to allow their daughters to get married in other districts without proper investigations so that they do not face any difficulties.

On this occasion, ADC Abdul Wali Khan, Nusrat Jabeen, Asiya Ajmal, SHO of Koghazi Police Station Wali Khan were also given certificates of appreciation for their excellent performance by the human rights organization.

Locals also thanked ADC Abdul Wali Khan, Nusrat Jabeen, Meraj Muhammad, Alam Khan, Asiya Ajmal and their organizations for their efforts in resolving the issue through mutual understanding without a court of law.