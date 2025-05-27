Woman, Minor Girl Killed For Honour In Mansehra
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A woman and a minor girl were murdered, allegedly in the name of honour in Phallra police jurisdiction of Mansehra district, police said on Tuesday.
Police said, the woman had married by choice in 2021 through a court procedure.
The double homicide has shocked the local community, raising concerns about violence against women in such cases. A case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased woman’s mother-in-law.
District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur stated that special police teams have been formed and a search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits involved in the killings.
APP/vak
