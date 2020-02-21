Woman, minor killed in roof collapse incident in Lahore

A woman and her baby was killed while other three children injured in a roof collapse incident at Bagriyan Twonship area here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A woman and her baby was killed while other three children injured in a roof collapse incident at Bagriyan Twonship area here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the family members were sitting in a room made of wood-material, suddenly caved in.

As a result, all the members came under the debrise. On the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and started operation.

The rescuers pulled the serious injured Maryam w/o Bashir (32) and her daughter Ayesha (02) and shifted them in a hospital where the both were expired.

The other three children- Saba (1), Ayan (5) and Aqsa (7) sustained injuries andwere given first aid by the rescuers on the spot.