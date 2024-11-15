Woman & minor son abducted in Wah Cantt

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A mother and her minor son were abducted by unknown persons within the limits of the Taxila police Station on Friday.

According to police sources, Taimour Shahzad reported the incident, stating that his wife and son, Muhammad Miraj, were taken by unidentified individuals.

The police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the abducted persons.

