UrduPoint.com

Woman Missing, Child Dead In Floods Caused By Heavy Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Woman missing, child dead in floods caused by heavy rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recent floods caused by two days of heavy rains have resulted in the loss of two lives and left two others injured.

The flood water has reached several areas including Malakand, Lakki Marwat, Lower and Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat, Peshawar, and Kohistan.

According to reports, a woman and a 12-year-old child were washed away in the flood in Lakki Marwat. Sadly, the child's body has been recovered, while the woman is still missing. In addition, two people were injured when a basement collapsed due to the heavy flooding in the area.

Rescue 1122 has been conducting search and rescue operations in various parts of the province to help those affected by the floods. The Rescue 1122 workers have been pulling out dozens of vehicles stuck in the flood waters at different locations.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Swat Vehicles Chitral Dir Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Rescue 1122 Women Rains

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two se ..

Security forces kill 3 terrorists killed in two separate IBOs

2 hours ago
 ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

ECP declares Punjab polls on May 14 as impossible

2 hours ago
 Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain ..

Illinois dust storm blinds drivers, 6 die in chain-reaction crashes

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

4 hours ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.