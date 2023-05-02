Woman missing, child dead in floods caused by heavy rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recent floods caused by two days of heavy rains have resulted in the loss of two lives and left two others injured.

The flood water has reached several areas including Malakand, Lakki Marwat, Lower and Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat, Peshawar, and Kohistan.

According to reports, a woman and a 12-year-old child were washed away in the flood in Lakki Marwat. Sadly, the child's body has been recovered, while the woman is still missing. In addition, two people were injured when a basement collapsed due to the heavy flooding in the area.

Rescue 1122 has been conducting search and rescue operations in various parts of the province to help those affected by the floods. The Rescue 1122 workers have been pulling out dozens of vehicles stuck in the flood waters at different locations.