Woman molestation on motorway is an alarming situation: Moonis Elahi

Punjab Police should keep performing their duties uppermost instead of tussle for posts, tweet

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th September, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi while expressing regrets over molestation of a woman on motorway few kilometers away from Lahore Ring Road has said that this incident is an alarming situation for Punjab and Motorway Police.

He said that the Punjab Police should keep performing their duties uppermost instead of the tussle for the posts.