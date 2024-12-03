Woman mugged at gunpoint in Islamabad’s posh sector

A woman was robbed at gunpoint by two motorcycle-riding assailants in the F-8 sector of the federal capital, police reported on Tuesday

According to details provided by the authorities, the incident occurred when the armed men approached the victim, forcing her to hand over Rs 54,000 in cash and her mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

The robbers also took the woman's purse, which contained her bank cards, national identity card, and other essential documents.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the suspects.

The authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the police.