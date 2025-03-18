Woman Murder Case PO Nabbed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The New Town Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in the murder case of a woman.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Shamoon Liaquat had killed a married woman over a personal grudge in October 2024 and had been absconding since then.
The New Town Police registered the case of the incident and used all means, including human intelligence and the latest technology, trace and nab the accused.
