Open Menu

Woman Murder Case PO Nabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Woman murder case PO nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The New Town Police on Tuesday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in the murder case of a woman.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Shamoon Liaquat had killed a married woman over a personal grudge in October 2024 and had been absconding since then.

The New Town Police registered the case of the incident and used all means, including human intelligence and the latest technology, trace and nab the accused.

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

2 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

2 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

2 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

3 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

4 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan