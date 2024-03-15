Open Menu

Woman Murder Mystery Solved

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Woman murder mystery solved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Mitha Tiwana police have solved the mystery of murder of a woman, who was found dead 22 days ago.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that Bilqees Bibi, wife of Amir, a resident of Mitha Tiwana town, was killed by his close relatives including Muhammad Ashiq, Rab Nawaz, and Khizar Hayat allegedly "for honour".

The killers attempted to portray the murder as suicide. However, the police carried out an investigation on scientific basis and reached conclusion that the woman was murdered. All the accused were arrested and sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Suicide Wife Women All

Recent Stories

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

33 minutes ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

54 minutes ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

6 hours ago
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

15 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

15 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

15 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

15 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

15 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan