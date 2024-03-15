Woman murder mystery solved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Mitha Tiwana police have solved the mystery of murder of a woman, who was found dead 22 days ago.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that Bilqees Bibi, wife of Amir, a resident of Mitha Tiwana town, was killed by his close relatives including Muhammad Ashiq, Rab Nawaz, and Khizar Hayat allegedly "for honour".

The killers attempted to portray the murder as suicide. However, the police carried out an investigation on scientific basis and reached conclusion that the woman was murdered. All the accused were arrested and sent behind bars.