Woman Murdered, 5 Injured Over Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 11:50 AM

Woman murdered, 5 injured over domestic dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :A woman was murdered while another five including two women injured in a domestic dispute in Atta Shaheed police limits.

Police said Sunday Allah Yar, a resident of Asianwala Tehsil Sargodha used to quarrel with his sister over property matter, on the day of incident the accused brother Allah yar along with his sons have allegedly tortured to death her sister with wooden rods and injured five relatives including a child and two women.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital.

Police have registered case and started investigation.

