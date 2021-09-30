UrduPoint.com

Woman Murdered, Husband Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

Woman murdered, husband injured

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Unidentified assailants killed a woman and injured her husband by slitting their throats in the limits of Millat Town police on Thursday.

Police said that some unidentified people broke into the house of Nasir located near Kalash Mills and cut the throats of young couple with sharp-edged weapon.

As a result, a woman Rani, about 23 died on the spot while her husband Nasir (25) suffered critical injuries.

Police removed the body to the mortuary while the injured was rushed to Allied Hospital.

The forensic evidence has been collected from the crime scene and investigation was underway, said police.

Related Topics

Injured Unidentified People Police Died Young Nasir Women From Weapon

Recent Stories

Emirati Hisham Al Taher an advisor to African Elec ..

Emirati Hisham Al Taher an advisor to African Electronic Sports Federation

16 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the book la ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the book launch ceremony of "Subha ka Uja ..

18 minutes ago
 NCOC to enforce restrictions for non-vaccinated in ..

NCOC to enforce restrictions for non-vaccinated individuals from tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 233.22 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.