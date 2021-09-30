Woman murdered, husband injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Unidentified assailants killed a woman and injured her husband by slitting their throats in the limits of Millat Town police on Thursday.

Police said that some unidentified people broke into the house of Nasir located near Kalash Mills and cut the throats of young couple with sharp-edged weapon.

As a result, a woman Rani, about 23 died on the spot while her husband Nasir (25) suffered critical injuries.

Police removed the body to the mortuary while the injured was rushed to Allied Hospital.

The forensic evidence has been collected from the crime scene and investigation was underway, said police.