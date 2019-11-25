UrduPoint.com
Woman Murdered In Firing Incident In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:23 PM

A woman was murdered in an incident of firing in Sahiwal police limits on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A woman was murdered in an incident of firing in Sahiwal police limits on Monday.

Police spokesman said that Muhammad Mubashir s/o Faiz resident of village Mongowali Tehsil Sahiwal wanted to marry with Phulan Shahzadi D/O Allah Bakhsh (21) but her parents refused the proposal on the day of incident Phulan Shahzadi was going towards market along with her family members for shopping when the accused Mubashir along with his accomplices Muhammad Sher and Mubashir s/o Ramzan have shot dead Phulan and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over the family after postmortem.On the report of deceased's father Allah Bakhsh police have registered case and arrested the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

