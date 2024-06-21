Woman Murdered In Toba Tek Singh
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM
TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A 22-year-old woman was killed by her father-in-law in Toba Tek Singh village Pirmahal on Friday over a domestic dispute.
According to the police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Pirmahal Police Station.
Accused named Raza Khan allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law Sonia Khan with a knife due to domestic violence.
Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the crime scene and have initiated investigation into the matter.
The body of the deceased has been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pirmahal for further medical examination.
APP/nmj/378
