Open Menu

Woman Murdered In Toba Tek Singh

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 01:10 PM

woman murdered in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A 22-year-old woman was killed by her father-in-law in Toba Tek Singh village Pirmahal on Friday over a domestic dispute.

According to the police, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Pirmahal Police Station.

Accused named Raza Khan allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law Sonia Khan with a knife due to domestic violence.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately reached the crime scene and have initiated investigation into the matter.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Pirmahal for further medical examination.

APP/nmj/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Toba Tek Singh Sonia Khan Women

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

17 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

1 hour ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

5 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

13 hours ago
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

13 hours ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

13 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

13 hours ago
 DC orders strict action against forest fire's resp ..

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

13 hours ago
 IGP orders formation of committee for police healt ..

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

13 hours ago
 13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan