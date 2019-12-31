Woman murdered, old man tortured in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A woman was murdered while another injured in separate incidents of firing and torture in Jauhrabad and Bhera police limits.

Police said Tuesday that one Ghulam Muhammad resident of Village Bandial Tehsil Jauhrabad used to quarrel with his wife Shamim Bibi over family affairs.

On the day of incident both quarreled and in a fit of rage the accused husband Ghulam Muhammad allegedly shot dead his wife and fled from the scene.

In another incident, five influential people have tortured an old man Muhammad Nawaz (75) over enmity.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Ammara Ather took notice of the incident of torture and ordered an inquiry.

The injured was shifted to District Headquarter hospital. Police have registeredcase and started investigation.