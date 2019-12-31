UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Murdered, Old Man Tortured In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 03:25 PM

Woman murdered, old man tortured in Sargodha

A woman was murdered while another injured in separate incidents of firing and torture in Jauhrabad and Bhera police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A woman was murdered while another injured in separate incidents of firing and torture in Jauhrabad and Bhera police limits.

Police said Tuesday that one Ghulam Muhammad resident of Village Bandial Tehsil Jauhrabad used to quarrel with his wife Shamim Bibi over family affairs.

On the day of incident both quarreled and in a fit of rage the accused husband Ghulam Muhammad allegedly shot dead his wife and fled from the scene.

In another incident, five influential people have tortured an old man Muhammad Nawaz (75) over enmity.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Ammara Ather took notice of the incident of torture and ordered an inquiry.

The injured was shifted to District Headquarter hospital. Police have registeredcase and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Wife Man Women Family From

Recent Stories

Haroon Rashid highlights new structure’s positiv ..

15 minutes ago

Khalifa University achieves new milestones during ..

40 minutes ago

District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) appr ..

19 seconds ago

Realme 5s isnow available nationwide, a real gift ..

1 hour ago

KP Govt extends winter vacations in colleges, univ ..

22 seconds ago

Misbah reviews Pakistan national men's team's 2019 ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.