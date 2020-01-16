Woman murdered over family disputes

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman was gunned down in an incident of firing in Sahiwal police limits.

Police spokesman said that Riffat Bibi (27) resident of Kotla Mirbaz Khan Tehsil Sahiwal quarreled with his brother in law Hakim Khan over some family matters; in a fit of rage the accused Hakim Khan has allegedly shot dead Rifat Bibi and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem.

police have registered case against the accused and started probe.