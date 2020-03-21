UrduPoint.com
Woman, Nephew Killed In Road Accident In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 06:59 PM

Woman, nephew killed in road accident in Sialkot

An old woman, Shamim Bibi, and her nephew, Shaukat Ali, were killed in a collision between two motorcycles near a local marriage hall on Dallowai Road, in Sialkot Cantt area, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :An old woman, Shamim Bibi, and her nephew, Shaukat Ali, were killed in a collision between two motorcycles near a local marriage hall on Dallowai Road, in Sialkot Cantt area, here on Saturday.

The rescuers shifted the bodies to a local hospital for autopsy. Police are investigating with no arrest, in this regard.

