Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassment

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Dalia Mahmood who works as a demonstrator at Physiology department and warden of girls hostel of the varsity, has moved a complaint through Advocate Mian Dawood before Chairperson Punjab Ombudsperson Women.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2020) A woman employee of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) has accused vice-chancellor Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal of sexual harassment.

Dr. Dalia Mahmood who works as a demonstrator at Physiology department and warden of girls hostel of the varsity, has moved a complaint through Advocate Mian Dawood before Chairperson of women Ombudsperson Punjab.

In her complaint, Dalia says she was initially appointed as demonstrator of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology (BPS-17) of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) but was transferred to Physiology department on Feb 14 last year.

She submits that VC Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal has so many times personally requested for sexual requests, passed comments containing sexual words whenever the complainant came face to face during the varsity’s premises. The complainant says that she was targeted by the blue-eyed officials of the VC after she refused his immoral and sexual demands.

She states that the accused has threatened her of ruining her career and life as she is an unmarried lady. She further says that in order to achieve his nefarious and lusty designs, the respondent vice chancellor had got issued an Inquiry Letter No. 918/PRO-VC/KEMU/2019 dated 12.04.2019 through Whatsapp from an unknown cell number. Being harassed from the act of sending an alleged inquiry letter through an unknown Whatsapp number, the complainant says she moved an application on April 13, 2019 before the PRO -VC requesting to confirm inquiry letter and provide copy of complaint or charge sheet whatsoever against her so that it could be replied, but till the date nothing has been provided to the complainant.

She was summoned by the accused in a separate room of VC office, and he along with his subordinate staff threatened her of terminating her from the post. Dalia claims she has recorded in an audio all these threats of termination, harassment and pressure.

She says she is now target of all blue-eyed officials of the respondent as on Feb 24, 2020, she was issued a warning letter from an unauthorized Chief Warden Girls Hostel Prof. Dr. Bilquis Shabbir. The letter was based on on some unknown social media posts about poor quality of meal in girls’ hostel.

She submits that she has written letter on Nov 7, 2020 to the VC, pointing out rise in cases of Covid-19 in the girls hostels and also shared the copy of the said letter in the official Whatsapp Group, requesting to take immediate actions. But, this time again, Registrar of the KEMU Dr Riasat threatened her of termination by terming it misconduct.

The complainant says that she is residing at official warden apartment along with her mother but she is being transferred from Punjab government Khadija Block to HEC Block where there is no washroom and kitchen. This is only being done to to harass and pressurize her on behest of the KEMU VC.

The complained prayed to Women Ombdusperson Punjab to punished accused Dr. Khalid Masud Gondal for harassing her at the workplace and restrain her from taking any coercive action including suspension, termination or any other action against the complaint as they have clearly threatened in the audios.