Woman, paramour shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A woman and her paramour were shot dead, in the precincts of Phularwan police station.

Police said on Sunday the incident took place in Chiba Purana village where Qaisar Abbas with the abetment of Zahoor Ahmed allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law Misbah Parveen and her paramour Mazhar Hayyat and fled the scene.

The bodies was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.