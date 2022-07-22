Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in Rajanpur

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAJANPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2022) A woman passenger was allegedly raped by the driver of the bus she was traveling in near the Gorchani terminal.

The victim woman was travelling from Cheecha Watni to Kot Mithan.

RPO Muhammad Saleem took notice of the rape of a woman passenger by a bus driver near Gorchani terminal.

After the horrific act, the suspect abandoned the bus and fled the scene.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) took strict notice of the incident and ordered District Police Officer to submit a report of the incident. The police authorities ordered to from teams to arrest the culprit as soon as possible.

A couple of weeks ago, a woman was allegedly raped by staff member of a train. She was travelling to Karachi when she was subjected to sexual abuse.