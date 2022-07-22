UrduPoint.com

Woman Passenger Allegedly Raped By Bus Driver In Rajanpur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Woman passenger allegedly raped by bus driver in Rajanpur

The victim woman is travelling from Cheecha Watni to Kot Mithan when she became victim and the police took notice of the horrific incident.

RAJANPUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2022) A woman passenger was allegedly raped by the driver of the bus she was traveling in near the Gorchani terminal.

The victim woman was travelling from Cheecha Watni to Kot Mithan.

RPO Muhammad Saleem took notice of the rape of a woman passenger by a bus driver near Gorchani terminal.

After the horrific act, the suspect abandoned the bus and fled the scene.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) took strict notice of the incident and ordered District Police Officer to submit a report of the incident. The police authorities ordered to from teams to arrest the culprit as soon as possible.

A couple of weeks ago, a woman was allegedly raped by staff member of a train. She was travelling to Karachi when she was subjected to sexual abuse.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Driver Women From

Recent Stories

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

2 hours ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

4 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.