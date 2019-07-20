Woman 'poisoned' by in-laws

D.G.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :A married women was caused to drink poisonous pesticides by her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law.

According to the FIR no.250/19 registered with police station Kala under sections 302 PPC and 34 PPC lodged by the brother of victim Ghulam-e-Arabi Lochani, the spouse of victim, Shahid Iqbal Lochani, her brother-in-law Zafar Iqbal Lochani and her mother-in-law Raza Mai caused the deceased to drink poisonous pesticide.

The casualty succumbed to poisonous substance on her way to hospital while she was being taken there by her brother.

nsr\378