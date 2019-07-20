UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman 'poisoned' By In-laws

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

Woman 'poisoned' by in-laws

D.G.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :A married women was caused to drink poisonous pesticides by her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law.

According to the FIR no.250/19 registered with police station Kala under sections 302 PPC and 34 PPC lodged by the brother of victim Ghulam-e-Arabi Lochani, the spouse of victim, Shahid Iqbal Lochani, her brother-in-law Zafar Iqbal Lochani and her mother-in-law Raza Mai caused the deceased to drink poisonous pesticide.

The casualty succumbed to poisonous substance on her way to hospital while she was being taken there by her brother.

nsr\378

Related Topics

Police Station Married Women FIR

Recent Stories

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

53 minutes ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

53 minutes ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

53 minutes ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

53 minutes ago

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knig ..

1 hour ago

DIG inspects security measures at polling stations ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.