Open Menu

Woman Poisoned To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Woman poisoned to death

Woman was poisoned to death by her in-laws in the area of Raza Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman was poisoned to death by her in-laws in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Fazilat Bibi resident of Raza Abad had developed some differences with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, the in-laws reportedly served poisonous item to Fazilat Bibi who started dilapidated condition after consuming it.

She was rushed to hospital where doctors strived hard to save her life but in vain and she expired amid receiving intensive care treatment.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Women

Recent Stories

DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

5 minutes ago
 Seminary student tortured to death

Seminary student tortured to death

3 minutes ago
 Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

3 minutes ago
 PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 10 ..

PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 100,000 tube-wells solarisation

3 minutes ago
 World University Games end with breathtaking closi ..

World University Games end with breathtaking closing ceremony

3 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of ..

DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of mines

3 minutes ago
Bilawal inaugurates 200 bed children's hospital in ..

Bilawal inaugurates 200 bed children's hospital in Sukkur

1 minute ago
 Three convicted of drug trafficking

Three convicted of drug trafficking

1 minute ago
 IPO by SGL receives encouraging response as books ..

IPO by SGL receives encouraging response as books oversubscribed

1 minute ago
 Havalian Tehsil chairman by-polls: low voter turno ..

Havalian Tehsil chairman by-polls: low voter turnout recorded

1 minute ago
 PBF demands textile-focused policy for economic st ..

PBF demands textile-focused policy for economic stability

1 minute ago
 Netherlands Exploring How to Further Boost Ukraine ..

Netherlands Exploring How to Further Boost Ukraine's Air Defense - Prime Ministe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan