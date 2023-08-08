Woman poisoned to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A woman was poisoned to death by her in-laws in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Fazilat Bibi resident of Raza Abad had developed some differences with her in-laws over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, the in-laws reportedly served poisonous item to Fazilat Bibi who started dilapidated condition after consuming it.

She was rushed to hospital where doctors strived hard to save her life but in vain and she expired amid receiving intensive care treatment.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, spokesman added.