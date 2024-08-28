Open Menu

Woman Poisoned To Death By Husband

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Woman poisoned to death by husband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A woman was poisoned to death by husband here at Midh Ranjha area on Wednesday.

Police said that Ahmed Raza (30) r/o Ghala Purr,Midh Ranjha often exchange harsh words over domestic issues with his wife Sumaira (28) r/o Sargodha.On the day of incident,they had an altercation and Raza poisoned his wife by mixing toxic substance in food.

Police concerned launched investigation.

Related Topics

Exchange Wife Sargodha Ahmed Raza Women

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

8 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

8 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

8 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

8 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

8 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

8 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

8 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

8 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

8 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

8 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan