Woman poisoned to death by husband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A woman was poisoned to death by husband here at Midh Ranjha area on Wednesday.

Police said that Ahmed Raza (30) r/o Ghala Purr,Midh Ranjha often exchange harsh words over domestic issues with his wife Sumaira (28) r/o Sargodha.On the day of incident,they had an altercation and Raza poisoned his wife by mixing toxic substance in food.

Police concerned launched investigation.