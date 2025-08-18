Woman Poisoned To Death By Husband
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A woman was poisoned to death by her husband in D-type colony police
limits on Monday.
The police arrested the accused, Faheem, and registered a case against him.
According to the police, the accused had often quarreled with his wife Ayesha.
Today, the accused poisoned her to death.
The police had initiated legal action against the accused.
Recent Stories
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management
Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan
Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak
Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours
Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love
Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai
Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1
IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama
UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia
UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management31 seconds ago
-
Woman poisoned to death by husband1 minute ago
-
Water,sanitation services handed over to Wasa Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
Dera admin takes precautionary measures as more rains forecast22 minutes ago
-
5 killed as jeep plunges into trench in Neelum Valley31 minutes ago
-
CCD apprehend robber in injured condition31 minutes ago
-
DC bans visiting Hanjali bridge31 minutes ago
-
Low-level flood impacting Sutlej River : DC32 minutes ago
-
Officials visit flood-hit areas of Baffa, compensation assured for victims32 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Power Plant marks a decade of reliable power, efficiency & local growth41 minutes ago
-
ITP intensifies enforcement drive, over 9,400 violations penalized; 287 rickshaws impounded in one w ..41 minutes ago
-
Training held for paddy farmers52 minutes ago