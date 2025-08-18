Woman poisoned to death by husband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A woman was poisoned to death by her husband in D-type colony police

limits on Monday.

The police arrested the accused, Faheem, and registered a case against him.

According to the police, the accused had often quarreled with his wife Ayesha.

Today, the accused poisoned her to death.

The police had initiated legal action against the accused.