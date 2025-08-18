Open Menu

Woman Poisoned To Death By Husband

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Woman poisoned to death by husband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A woman was poisoned to death by her husband in D-type colony police

limits on Monday.

The police arrested the accused, Faheem, and registered a case against him.

According to the police, the accused had often quarreled with his wife Ayesha.

Today, the accused poisoned her to death.

The police had initiated legal action against the accused.

Recent Stories

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban develo ..

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

31 seconds ago
 Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pa ..

Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's hig ..

Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist i ..

Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours

11 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says sh ..

Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love

13 minutes ago
 Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Vil ..

Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai

41 minutes ago
Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpass ..

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1

2 hours ago
 IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

2 hours ago
 UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike Wo ..

UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia

2 hours ago
 UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar proj ..

UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains l ..

NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman directs to finalize central contract ..

PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan