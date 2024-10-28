Woman Poisoned To Death By Spouse
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A young woman was reportedly poisoned to death by her spouse in the area of Sahianwala police station.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that Rafqat Masih resident of Chak 142/R-B along with his accomplices had allegedly served a poisonous item to his wife Anam as she used to quarrel with her husband over minor domestic disputes.
As a result, the lady started feeling dilapidated condition and died before getting any medical assistance.
The police registered a case on the complaint of Nazir Masih, brother of the ill-fated woman, and started investigation for arrest of the accused, spokesman added.
