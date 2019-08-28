Woman poisoned to death in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A man has allegedly poisoned to death his wife over domestic dispute, in the limit of Sadr Tandlianwala

Police said on Wednesday that Muqaddas Bibi exchanged harsh words with her spouse Amir resident of Chak No.405-GB over a domestic dispute which enraged the man who reportedly served her poisonous item. She died on the spot.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.