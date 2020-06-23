UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Poisoned To Death In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:03 AM

Woman poisoned to death in Faisalabad

A man allegedly poisoned to death his wife over a domestic dispute in Jhang Bazaar police limits on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A man allegedly poisoned to death his wife over a domestic dispute in Jhang Bazaar police limits on Monday.

The police said Abida Bibi of Naimat Colony, Sitara Town, had exchanged harsh words with her spouse Sajjad Ahmad over a domestic dispute. To which, the man served poisonousitems to his wife.

The police registered a case and started investigation while the accused fled.

Related Topics

Police Wife Man Jhang

Recent Stories

Iran will send Ukraine airline black boxes to Fran ..

2 minutes ago

Workman killed in rock fall at Monaco training gro ..

3 minutes ago

Six police killed in Mexico gun attack

3 minutes ago

MSF condemns Greek extension of migrant camp lockd ..

3 minutes ago

Risk of adult diabetes seen In kids as young as 8: ..

10 minutes ago

Power shut down notice in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.