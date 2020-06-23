Woman poisoned to death in Faisalabad

A man allegedly poisoned to death his wife over a domestic dispute in Jhang Bazaar police limits on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A man allegedly poisoned to death his wife over a domestic dispute in Jhang Bazaar police limits on Monday.

The police said Abida Bibi of Naimat Colony, Sitara Town, had exchanged harsh words with her spouse Sajjad Ahmad over a domestic dispute. To which, the man served poisonousitems to his wife.

The police registered a case and started investigation while the accused fled.