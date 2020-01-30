Woman poisoned to death in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman was murdered in an incident of family quarrel in Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police sources said that Muhammad Anwaar resident of Shadia Tehsil Wan Bhachran arranged love marriage with Shazia Bibi some two years back.

Afterward the relative of Anwaar succeeded in creating differences between husband and wife. On the day of incident, the accused husband Anwaar along with his relatives Murtaza and Kousar Bibi have deceitfully poisoned to death Shazia Bibi.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered case against the accused Anwaar, Murtaza and Kouisar Bibi and started investigation.