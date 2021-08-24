Woman poisons husband to death

A newly married woman has allegedly poisoned to death her husband in the area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A newly married woman has allegedly poisoned to death her husband in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Pervaiz resident of Chak 553/G-B had married Sobia about one month ago.

However, the couple did not develop peaceful matrimonial relations. Therefore, an altercation occurred between them today after which the lady served poisonous drink to her spouse.

As a result, Pervaiz started feeling dilapidated condition and died before getting any kind of medical treatment.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.