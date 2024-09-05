Woman Poisons Husband To Death
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A woman allegedly poisoned to death her husband in the area of Saddar police station.
A police spokesman said that Shaukat Ali of Chak No. 215-RB Jaranwala Road reprimanded his wife Musarrat Bibi, as he was suspicious of her character.
The woman left house of her husband and went to the house of her relatives where Shaukat Ali reportedly went for reconciliation. However, she served him poison-mixed food there. After taking food, his condition started worsening. He was shifted to hospital where he died. The police registered a case and started investigation, spokesman added.
