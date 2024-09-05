Open Menu

Woman Poisons Husband To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Woman poisons husband to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A woman allegedly poisoned to death her husband in the area of Saddar police station.

A police spokesman said that Shaukat Ali of Chak No. 215-RB Jaranwala Road reprimanded his wife Musarrat Bibi, as he was suspicious of her character.

The woman left house of her husband and went to the house of her relatives where Shaukat Ali reportedly went for reconciliation. However, she served him poison-mixed food there. After taking food, his condition started worsening. He was shifted to hospital where he died. The police registered a case and started investigation, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Died Wife Jaranwala Saddar Women

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

2 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

2 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

4 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

4 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

5 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

6 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

6 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan