Woman police squad deployed in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) On the special directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a woman police bicycle squad has been mobilized, patrolling the main markets with a wireless communication system.

Additionally, a female foot patrol squad has also been deployed in busy shopping areas to provide maximum security to women doing shopping in the bazaar.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz, emphasized that women's safety was top priority, assuring the public that they could do shopping without fear. He further stated that strict monitoring was underway to prevent any criminal activities, and police was ready to handle any untoward incident.