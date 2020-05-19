UrduPoint.com
Woman Prisoner Says She And Other Women Are Forced For Sex In Lahore Jail   

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:41 PM

Woman prisoner says she and other women are forced for sex in Lahore jail   

A woman in a video message reveals that she and many other women inmates are forced for sex with jail officials, raising serious question over jail security. However, there is no confirmation and response from the jail authorities regarding this video and the allegations.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) A woman prisoner has alleged that jail officials force her and other women for sex with them and other officials.

In a video message, the woman whose voice was very feeble accused jail officials of sexual abuse in Lahore district jail. She said that she and many other inmates with her were forced for sex and were taken during time to other officials for sex.

The victim also named DIG Malik Mubashir, raising serious questions over the jail security, particularly the provision and use of cell phones inside the jail.

“I am imprisoned here at Lahore district jail and they [jailers] are committing injustice to all of us.

They demand us to please DIG Malik Mubashir and others. Many other girls along with me go through this ordeal as they are supplied to the officials during the night time and nobody cares. Sometimes the women are killed after being pregnant, and their murder is colored as “suicide”. I appeal to PM Imran Khan to take notice of this, visit jails someday to see the actual situation and take action”.

There is, however, no confirmed and response yet from the jail authorities regarding the video and the allegations leveled by the woman prisoner against them.

