Woman Raped By Robber In Faisalabad

Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:06 PM

The robbers looted 11 Tola of gold ornaments, seven mobiles phones and 28,000 in cash and ran away easily. Mureed Wala Police registered the case on complaint of the victim family

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2020) A woman was raped by a dacoit after she resisted during a robbery bid, the police said on Tuesday.

The robbery took place in islam Nagar, a locality in Samundri city of Faisalabad division. The robbers snatched away valuables.

“They were 10 people who barge into the house and started robbing,” said the police. However, the woman resisted due to which one of the robbers raped her.

“They looted 11 Tola of gold ornaments, seven mobile phones and 28,000 in cash and ran away easily,” said the victim family in their complaint.

“A dacoit raped the woman,” the complainant said. Mureed Wala police lodged FIR on their complaint and started investigation into the matter.

The incidents of rapes are frequently taking place in Faisalabad. In September, a woman was raped by robbers in Batala police precinct. The robbers came in, looted, raped and ran away.

The citizens are feeling frightened over such frequents incidents in Faisalabad division and worsening law and order situation.

