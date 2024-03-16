Woman Receives Bullet Injuries As Her Husband Opens Fire
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A man allegedly shot injured his wife following a domestic dispute at Shani Street near Ganeshwah Canal, Muzaffargarh.
According to Rescue 1122, a woman named Nasreen Bibi (40) wife of Naseer Ahmed received bullet injuries as her husband opened fire at her.
In precarious condition, she was taken to hospital by the Rescue 1122 team.
Police concerned was investigating into the incident.
