UrduPoint.com

Woman Receives Burn Injuries

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 05:21 PM

Woman receives burn injuries

A woman received burn injuries through an oven when she was warming her hands due to intense cold in basti chetey wala at Shah Jamal Road here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman received burn injuries through an oven when she was warming her hands due to intense cold in basti chetey wala at Shah Jamal Road here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Kausar Bibi (35) was warming her hands carelessly over an oven this morning when suddenly her clothes caught fire As a result, she received 35 per cent burn injuries.

The rescuers reached the spot and shifted her to DHQ followed by first aid.

Related Topics

Fire Road Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

48 seconds ago
 Rangers arrested street criminal

Rangers arrested street criminal

49 seconds ago
 China Launches 14 New Satellites

China Launches 14 New Satellites

51 seconds ago
 Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute sign MoU to advance ..

Dubai Culture, Fiker Institute sign MoU to advance Dubaiâ€™s cultural scene

37 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boo ..

Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boosting publishing industryâ€™s ..

52 minutes ago
 Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's int ..

Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's interim setup

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.