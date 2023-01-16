Woman receives burn injuries

A woman received burn injuries through an oven when she was warming her hands due to intense cold in basti chetey wala at Shah Jamal Road here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman received burn injuries through an oven when she was warming her hands due to intense cold in basti chetey wala at Shah Jamal Road here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Kausar Bibi (35) was warming her hands carelessly over an oven this morning when suddenly her clothes caught fire As a result, she received 35 per cent burn injuries.

The rescuers reached the spot and shifted her to DHQ followed by first aid.