Woman receives WAPDA welfare fund after federal ombudsman’s intervention

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi's intervention facilitated the long-awaited WAPDA welfare fund to the resident of Haripur on Monday.

According to the details, Hameeda Bibi lodged a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office in Abbottabad, citing undue delays by WAPDA Lahore in processing her payment.

Upon receiving the complaint, Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi issued notices to the Secretary of WAPDA Lahore and other senior officials. Following a comprehensive investigation and report, the Ombudsman ruled in favor of Hameeda Bibi, directing WAPDA to expedite the payment. WAPDA Lahore has since disbursed the funds that had been delayed for an extended period.

Zahoor Ahmed, Hameeda Bibi’s son, expressed his gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Rashid Ahmed, Advisor In-Charge of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office in Abbottabad, for resolving the issue.

Advisor In-Charge Rasheed Ahmed highlighted the Federal Ombudsman’s critical role in addressing public grievances and managing issues of mis-administration within federal institutions. He emphasized that the institution acts swiftly on complaints and ensures strict adherence to its decisions.

He also mentioned that the Federal Ombudsman’s office operates as a public court, providing prompt and free resolution of complaints, and encouraging the public to seek assistance from the office for their issues.