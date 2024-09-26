Woman recovered from swindler gang

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) City police station recovered a woman from swindler's gang and arrested four accused here on Thursday.

Police said that the victim Farah Khan, resident of Multan was taken to Layyah by a swindler gang comprising some seven members as they lured to provide her job in their so-called company.The accused namely Muhammad Usman, Ifi, Nadeem along with the woman accomplice, Mano Bibi took the lady to some unknown location in Layyah where Usman subjected the plaintiff to physical assault.

Later, they sold the victim to another four members gang.The accused including-- Saad Awan, Mohammed Kalim, Nadeem and Naveed also assaulted her before beating her severely until she succeeded to escaped from their den.

Police raided and arrested the four accused,while also registered the case against the seven people who called up the lady on pretext of providing employment.

Further investigation was underway,said police.