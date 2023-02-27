Woman rescued from River Chenab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A woman was thrown into Chenab river by an unidentified person on Monday, however, local people rescued her soon after the mishap.

According to Rescue 1122, local people called the rescue emergency service and informed them about the incident.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and shifted the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was stated to be unconscious. She was identified as Farzana Bibi, wife of Sarwar, a resident of Toba Tek Singh.

Saddar Police Muzaffargarh is investigating the incident.