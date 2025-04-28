Woman Saved From Self-immolation With Safe City Cameras’ Help
April 28, 2025
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A woman was saved from self-immolation on Monday at the Dhoke Syedan Chowk with the help of Safe City cameras.
According to a footage released by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the woman tried to alight after dousing petrol on her. The traffic warden present on the spot also tried to save her.
A Safe City Virtual Patrolling Officer at the Safe City Rawalpindi saw her pouring petrol on her during live surveillance, and immediately dispatched the relevant police and rescue teams to the spot.
The two teams reached the spot on time and took the woman into protective custody, the news release said.
According to the woman, she had taken the step over domestic problems.
“A precious life was saved due to the timely and coordinated action of Safe City, Race Course Police and Rescue 1122,” the Punjab Safe Cities Authority said.
The officials at the Rawalpindi Safe City, it added, were keeping a close watch through cameras on every suspicious activity in the city.
Citizens should call the Emergency Helpline 15 immediately in case of any suspicious activity or emergency, it said.
