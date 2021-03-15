Woman schoolteacher dies of COVID-19

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A young teacher of Govt Elementary Girls School, Kot Ishaq died of coronavirus on Monday.

She had been suffering from coronavirus few days ago and was quarantined in her house.

Samples of all teachers and students had been collected for COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, two government schools located in Jurian and Kaleke Mandi were sealed today.

According to officials sources, two students of Govt Girls Higher Secondary school Kaleke were reported positive with COVID-19 while four students and a teacher of Govt Girls High School Jurian were reported positive. Both the schools were sealed.