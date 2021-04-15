UrduPoint.com
Woman Seeks Action Against Police For Entering Her House Without Warrant

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:23 PM

Woman seeks action against police for entering her house without warrant

Noshaba Usman alleges that Chairman Standing Committee on Home Affairs Khurram Nawaz is behind the police who used it to suppress us over a business dispute with her husband, and asks for inquiry into the matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2021) A woman, approached Islamabad High Court against Masali Police Station, seeking action against it for entering into her house and searching it for three hours without warrant.

Noshaba Usman, the petitioner, submitted that police in uniform and in plainclothes entered into her house along with lady police and conducted search for three hours without warrant. Station House Officer (SHO) Koral Shaukat Abbasi supervised the operation.

The petitioner said that the police officers held the members of the house as hostge including minors at gunpoint for several hours and snatched their mobile phones and locked them in a room.

The woman said policemen forcibly took a DVR recorder with them, saying that it all happened at the behest of Chairman Standing Committee on Home Affairs Khurram Nawaz over a business dispute with her husband. She asked the court for an inquiry into the matter and take action against the responsible.

