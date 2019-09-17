Woman sentenced to death on five counts for killing husband, son, three daughters

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Sessions Judge Sargodha has awarneed death sentence for five times to a woman for killing her husband, son and theree daughters.The woman being infuraited over a domstic dispute had mixed poision in the food which was served to the family members .

Later she had cut the jugular vein of the victims with knife.According to police the convict Gulnaz had murdered his husband, son and three daughters over domestic dispute in 2018 at Burhan town Jauharabad.The additional district and sessions judge Ashfaq Ahmad Gujjar awarded death sentence on five counts and fine to MS Gulnaz.The convict was shifted to Shah Pur jail under stringent security wherefrom she will be shifted to women jail Multan.