Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

The police say they are investigating the matter in Cavalry ground.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2024) In an appalling incident at Lahore's Cavalry Ground, a woman fell victim to a heinous attack as assailants doused her with petrol and set her ablaze.

According to the police reports, the 28-year-old resident of Cavalry Ground ventured out of her residence for errands when unidentified suspects ambushed her, pouring petrol and igniting it.

The victim, identified as Shumaila, was swiftly transported to the hospital in critical condition, with severe burns covering her body.

The sources indicated that Shumaila had recently undergone a divorce.

Just days earlier, another shocking case emerged where an employer allegedly set fire to an employee by splashing petrol.

The victim's relative Rida lodged a formal complaint, leading to the arrest of the homeowner, Nauman alias Nomi.

Shabnam, the 40-year-old employee, who has been working at the same residence in Cavalry Ground for the past 11 years, sustained injuries from scalding hot water.

However, investigations have not unearthed evidence supporting claims of petrol being used in the attack.

In response to mounting concerns, the police have launched a comprehensive inquiry into both incidents, underscoring the urgency of addressing violence against women and ensuring swift justice for the victims.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to apprehend Shazia, the accused mentioned in the FIR, highlighting the collective resolve to curb such egregious acts in society.