Woman set up traditional food stall at Mohenjo-Daro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A courageous and poor woman namely Hakimzadi established a traditional food stall at Mohenjo-Daro, near Larkana to entertain the tourists including domestic and foreign dignitaries during the holy month of Ramzan as well.

Talking to APP, she said there is only one food stall set up by her at Mohenjo-Daro whereas presenting traditional fried fish, saag and other in pure butter.

She apprised the national and international tourists are coming to Mohenjo-Daro and showing keen interest in eating food on her stall.

She further said that food stall is established with permission of Archeology Department.

Hakimzadi appealed the Culture Department Government of Sindh for financial assistance to launch the stall in proper way to present the food in befitting manner. She urged the other women to set up handicraft stall at Mohenjo-Daro to earn huge amount from this business to survive their life with dignity.

Tourists said they enjoyed traditional food along with their families besides visiting a biggest archeological site Mohenjo-Daro.

