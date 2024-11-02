Woman Sets Herself Ablaze
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A married woman allegedly attempted to commit suicide by setting herself ablaze over a domestic dispute near Mondka Bridge, Shah Jamal road, on Saturday.
According to Rescue 1122, a married woman set her ablaze by putting fuel on herself.
Upon receiving the information, a team rushed to the spot and shifted her to Indus Hospital. Her 80 percent body was burnt.
The woman was identified as 30-year-old Mehwish w/o Muhammad Zubair.
