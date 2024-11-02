Open Menu

Woman Sets Herself Ablaze

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Woman sets herself ablaze

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A married woman allegedly attempted to commit suicide by setting herself ablaze over a domestic dispute near Mondka Bridge, Shah Jamal road, on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a married woman set her ablaze by putting fuel on herself.

Upon receiving the information, a team rushed to the spot and shifted her to Indus Hospital. Her 80 percent body was burnt.

The woman was identified as 30-year-old Mehwish w/o Muhammad Zubair.

Related Topics

Married Road Suicide Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday

First ODI: Pakistan to face Australia on Monday

3 minutes ago
 FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bai ..

FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case

15 minutes ago
 Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against jou ..

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-fin ..

Pakistan beat South Africa to quality for semi-finals in Hong Kong Super Sixes

3 hours ago
 For how long will residents of Lahore continue to ..

For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?

4 hours ago
 Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

17 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

17 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan