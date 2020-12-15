UrduPoint.com
Woman Sets Herself On Fire After Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Woman sets herself on fire after domestic dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A woman and her two year baby boy sustained burn injuries as she set herself on fire after sprinkling petrol in a domestic dispute, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue official sources, the woman namely Mubeen Mai, resident of Tibba Kareemabad, was not on good term with her husband Khan Muhammad as he had contracted second marriage.

Similarly, the husband wanted possession of two year old baby.

In fit of disappointment, the woman set herself on fire. Rescue Department sources remarked that the woman sustained four percent while kid received ten percent burn injuries. The police was investigating the incident.

