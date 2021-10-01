Woman shackled by family recovered from Swabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Friday recovered a woman, who was illegally detained by her family members for the last several years in the Jalasai area of Swabi district.

Police on the basis of information raided a house and recovered a divorced woman who was shackled by her father and brothers.

Police arrested the woman's father and two brothers Saifullah and Fazalullah who had shackled the woman to a house and tied her in chains to prevent her escape.

The woman was divorced some 12 years ago and was living at her parent's home. Police have registered a case started investigations.