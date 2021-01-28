Woman shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A man killed his sister over an issue near here on Thursday.

According to the police, Muhammad Saboor of Chak No 210-RB Lakhuana shot dead her sister Abida over suspect of her character.

The police shifted the body to the THQ hospital for postmortem and registered a case against the accused.

Separately, unidentified motorcyclists threw acid on Umar Asar of Bari Garden when hewas on his way in Gulberg police limits. The victim received burns on head,ears and hands.

The police registered a case against the accused.