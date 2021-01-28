UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Shot Dead

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Woman shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A man killed his sister over an issue near here on Thursday.

According to the police, Muhammad Saboor of Chak No 210-RB Lakhuana shot dead her sister Abida over suspect of her character.

The police shifted the body to the THQ hospital for postmortem and registered a case against the accused.

Separately, unidentified motorcyclists threw acid on Umar Asar of Bari Garden when hewas on his way in Gulberg police limits. The victim received burns on head,ears and hands.

The police registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Police Bari Man Gulberg

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

17 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

17 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.